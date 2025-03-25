Home / Markets / Capital Market News / JSW Steel Board approves tendering of 22.26 cr equity shares in proposed buyback of Piombino Steel

JSW Steel Board approves tendering of 22.26 cr equity shares in proposed buyback of Piombino Steel

Image
Last Updated : Mar 25 2025 | 3:50 PM IST
Connect with us
Facebook IconLinkedIN Icon

At meeting held on 25 March 2025

The board of JSW Steel at its meeting held on 25 March 2025 has approved tendering of 22,26,36,000 equity shares held by the company in Piombino Steel (PSL), a subsidiary of the company, under the proposed buy-back offer at a price of Rs. 75.30/- per equity share. This will inter-alia help company further strengthen its balance sheet. The said buy-back will be subject to acceptance by PSL.

The company holds 508 crore equity shares in PSL constituting 83.28% of total equity shareholding of PSL.

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

Disclaimer: No Business Standard Journalist was involved in creation of this content

Connect with us on WhatsApp

More From This Section

Texmaco Rail appoints Kishor Kumar Rajgaria as CFO

Board of JSW Steel approves transfer of Salav unit to JSW Green Steel

Seamec soars after consortium bags LoA from L&T Energy Hydrocarbon

Kesoram Industries Ltd leads losers in 'A' group

Trishakti Industries secures Rs 1.5-cr contract from KEC International

First Published: Mar 25 2025 | 3:28 PM IST

Explore News

Next Story