JSW Steel Board approves tendering of 22.26 cr equity shares in proposed buyback of Piombino Steel

At meeting held on 25 March 2025

The board of JSW Steel at its meeting held on 25 March 2025 has approved tendering of 22,26,36,000 equity shares held by the company in Piombino Steel (PSL), a subsidiary of the company, under the proposed buy-back offer at a price of Rs. 75.30/- per equity share. This will inter-alia help company further strengthen its balance sheet. The said buy-back will be subject to acceptance by PSL.

The company holds 508 crore equity shares in PSL constituting 83.28% of total equity shareholding of PSL.

