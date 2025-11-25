Home / Markets / Capital Market News / SVP Global Textiles Ltd leads gainers in 'B' group

Last Updated : Nov 25 2025 | 12:31 PM IST
Landmark Property Development Company Ltd, Shyam Century Ferrous Ltd, Capillary Technologies India Ltd and STL Global Ltd are among the other gainers in the BSE's 'B' group today, 25 November 2025.

SVP Global Textiles Ltd surged 20.00% to Rs 4.74 at 11:58 IST. The stock was the biggest gainer in the BSE's 'B' group. On the BSE, 2.64 lakh shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 22054 shares in the past one month.

Landmark Property Development Company Ltd spiked 19.97% to Rs 7.93. The stock was the second biggest gainer in 'B' group. On the BSE, 1.7 lakh shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 4018 shares in the past one month.

Shyam Century Ferrous Ltd soared 18.29% to Rs 6.92. The stock was the third biggest gainer in 'B' group. On the BSE, 6.04 lakh shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 95236 shares in the past one month.

Capillary Technologies India Ltd advanced 14.79% to Rs 718.6. The stock was the fourth biggest gainer in 'B' group. On the BSE, 13.17 lakh shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 12.22 lakh shares in the past one month.

STL Global Ltd gained 9.31% to Rs 14.21. The stock was the fifth biggest gainer in 'B' group. On the BSE, 2559 shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 823 shares in the past one month.

First Published: Nov 25 2025 | 12:15 PM IST

