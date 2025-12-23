Home / Markets / Capital Market News / Benchmarks trade sideways; metal shares shine

Benchmarks trade sideways; metal shares shine

Image
Last Updated : Dec 23 2025 | 2:50 PM IST
LinkedIN IconFacebook Icon
The key equity benchmarks traded near the opening levels in morning trade. Market participants will closely monitoring rupee movement, FII activity, IPO-related developments, and global cues. The Nifty traded above the 26,150 mark.

Metal shares extended gains for a fifth consecutive trading session.

At 10:25 ST, the barometer index, the S&P BSE Sensex declined 67.43 points or 0.08% to 85,504.02. The Nifty 50 index advanced 0.10 points or 0.0% to 26,172.75.

In the broader market, the S&P BSE Mid-Cap index shed 0.01% and the S&P BSE Small-Cap index added 0.35%.

The market breadth was weak. On the BSE, 2,220 shares rose and 1,392 shares fell. A total of 237 shares were unchanged.

New Listing:

Shares of KSH International were currently trading at Rs 360.55 at 10:14 IST on the BSE, representing a discount of 6.11% as compared with the issue price of Rs 384.

The stock debuted at Rs 370 on the BSE, exhibiting a discount of 3.65% over the issue price.

So far, the stock has hit a high of 370 and a low of 355. On the BSE, over 3 lakh shares of the company were traded in the counter so far.

Buzzing Index:

The Nifty Metal index jumped 0.62% to 10,735. The index rallied 2.59% in the five consecutive trading sessions.

NMDC (up 2.47%), Hindustan Copper (up 2.43%), Welspun Corp (up 1.78%), Lloyds Metals & Energy (up 1.72%) and Hindustan Zinc (up 1.32%), National Aluminium Company (up 0.95%), Jindal Steel (up 0.76%), Jindal Stainless (up 0.73%), Steel Authority of India (up 0.6%) and Hindalco Industries (up 0.47%) surged.

Stocks in Spotlight:

Antony Waste Handling Cell surged 6.59% after the company announced that its arm, Antony Lara Enviro Solutions, has secured a contract worth Rs 329.45 crore for the development of a mixed solid waste processing plant in Maharashtra.

Glenmark Pharmaceuticals advanced 1.64%. The company said that its wholly owned subsidiary, Glenmark Pharmaceuticals Inc., USA, has announced the launch of Epinephrine Injection USP, 30 mg/30 mL (1 mg/mL) Multiple-Dose Vial in the United States.

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

Disclaimer: No Business Standard Journalist was involved in creation of this content

Already subscribed? Log in

Subscribe to read the full story →
*Subscribe to Business Standard digital and get complimentary access to The New York Times

Smart Quarterly

₹900

3 Months

₹300/Month

SAVE 25%

Smart Essential

₹2,700

1 Year

₹225/Month

SAVE 46%
*Complimentary New York Times access for the 2nd year will be given after 12 months

Super Saver

₹3,900

2 Years

₹162/Month

Subscribe

Renews automatically, cancel anytime

Here’s what’s included in our digital subscription plans

Exclusive premium stories online

  • Over 30 premium stories daily, handpicked by our editors

Complimentary Access to The New York Times

  • News, Games, Cooking, Audio, Wirecutter & The Athletic

Business Standard Epaper

  • Digital replica of our daily newspaper — with options to read, save, and share

Curated Newsletters

  • Insights on markets, finance, politics, tech, and more delivered to your inbox

Market Analysis & Investment Insights

  • In-depth market analysis & insights with access to The Smart Investor

Archives

  • Repository of articles and publications dating back to 1997

Ad-free Reading

  • Uninterrupted reading experience with no advertisements

Seamless Access Across All Devices

  • Access Business Standard across devices — mobile, tablet, or PC, via web or app

SAVE 25%
Subscribe for ₹2,700 / 1 Year
Connect with us on WhatsApp

More From This Section

Indices edge lower; breadth positive

INR remains stable in real effective terms, says RBI

INR softens marginally, firm local equities can cap losses

GIFT Nifty hints at green opening for equities

Jindal Steel Ltd rises for third straight session

First Published: Dec 23 2025 | 10:32 AM IST

Explore News

Next Story