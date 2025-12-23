GIFT Nifty hints at green opening for equities

GIFT Nifty:

GIFT Nifty December 2025 futures were up 22.00 points, indicating a green opening for the Nifty 50 today.

Institutional Flows:

Foreign portfolio investors (FPIs) sold shares worth Rs 457.34 crore, while domestic institutional investors (DIIs) were net buyers to the tune of Rs 4,058.22 crore in the Indian equity market on 22 December 2025, provisional data showed.

The FIIs have sold shares worth Rs 20,314.71 crore so far in December. This follows their cash sales of Rs 17,500.31 crore in November and Rs 2,346.89 crore in October.

Global Markets:

Asia market traded mostly higher on Tuesday, after AI trade lifted major Wall Street indexes overnight.

Nvidia shares rose more than 1% after media reports said that the company was looking to start shipments of its H200 chips to China by mid-February. In Southeast Asia, Singapore will release its November inflation reading, with media reports stating that the city-states inflation rate is expected to have climbed to its highest in 2025. Overnight in the U.S., the S&P 500 gained 0.64%, posting its third positive day in a row. The Dow Jones Industrial Average advanced 0.47%, and the Nasdaq Composite climbed 0.52%. Domestic Market: The domestic equity benchmarks closed higher on Monday, extending gains for a second straight session. The Sensex and Nifty advanced after a cooler than expected U.S. inflation reading lifted global risk appetite and revived hopes of interest rate cuts by the Federal Reserve in the year ahead.