Indices edge lower; breadth positive

The domestic equity indices traded with minor losses in the early trade, weighed down by profit booking after two consecutive sessions of buying interest. Investors are keeping a close watch on rupee movement, FII activity, IPO activity and other global developments. The Nifty traded tad below the 26,150 mark.

IT, realty and FMCG shares declined while metal, PSU bank and oil & gas stocks advanced.

At 09:25 IST, the barometer index, the S&P BSE Sensex declined 125.79 points or 0.15% to 85,441.69. The Nifty 50 index fell 22.80 points or 0.09% to 26,149.60.

In the broader market, the S&P BSE Mid-Cap index shed 0.24% and the S&P BSE Small-Cap index dropped 0.04%.

The market breadth was positive. On the BSE, 1,726 shares rose and 1,162 shares fell. A total of 189 shares were unchanged. Foreign portfolio investors (FPIs) sold shares worth Rs 457.34 crore, while domestic institutional investors (DIIs) were net buyers to the tune of Rs 4,058.22 crore in the Indian equity market on 22 December 2025, provisional data showed. Numbers to Track: . The yield on India's 10-year benchmark federal paper rose 0.33% to 6.691 compared with previous session close of 6.669. In the foreign exchange market, the rupee edged higher against the dollar. The partially convertible rupee was hovering at 89.6300 compared with its close of 89.6850 during the previous trading session.

MCX Gold futures for 5 February 2026 settlement advanced 1.06% to Rs 138,195. The US Dollar Index (DXY), which tracks the greenback's value against a basket of currencies, was down 0.18% to 98.09. The United States 10-year bond yield declined 0.36% to 4.154. In the commodities market, Brent crude for February 2025 settlement fell 4 cents or 0.06% to $62.03 a barrel. Stocks in Spotlight: Prestige Estates Projects shed 0.09%. The company has announced the acquisition of a 25-acre land parcel in Medavakkam, Chennai with a development potential of approximately 5 million square feet. The project is estimated to generate top-line revenue of over Rs 5,000 crore.

GPT Infraprojects rallied 5.89% after the company said that its consortium with ISCPPL has been declared L1 (First Lowest) in order valued at Rs 670 crore for construction of four lane elevated road in Jodhpur city. Saatvik Green Energy rose 1.20% after the companys material subsidiary, Saatvik Solar Industries has received an order aggregating to Rs 486 crore from one renowned Independent Power producers/EPC Players for supply of solar PV modules. Global markets: Asia market advanced on Tuesday, after AI trade lifted major Wall Street indexes overnight. Nvidia shares rose more than 1% after media reports said that the company was looking to start shipments of its H200 chips to China by mid-February.