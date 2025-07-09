Benchmarks trade with small gains; FMCG shares in demand

At 11:30 IST, the barometer index, the S&P BSE Sensex, added 28.27 points or 0.03% to 83,740.78. The Nifty 50 index rose 20.45 points or 0.08% to 25,543.15.
In the broader market, the S&P BSE Mid-Cap index rose 0.07% and the S&P BSE Small-Cap index added 0.53%.
The market breadth was positive. On the BSE, 2,186 shares rose and 1,535 shares fell. A total of 168 shares were unchanged.
IPO Update:
The initial public offer (IPO) of Travel Food Services received bids for 51,37,353 shares as against 1,34,12,842 shares on offer, according to stock exchange data at 11:30 IST on Wednesday (9 July 2025). The issue was subscribed 0.38 times.
The issue opened for bidding on Monday (7 July 2025) and it will close on Wednesday (9 July 2025). The price band of the IPO is fixed between Rs 1,045 and 1,100 per share. An investor can bid for a minimum of 13 equity shares and in multiples thereof.
Buzzing Index:
The Nifty FMCG index rose 0.60% to 55,836.05. The index declined 0.27% in the past trading session.
Emami (up 2.51%), Godrej Consumer Products (up 1.95%), Varun Beverages (up 1.94%), Dabur India (up 1.5%), Hindustan Unilever (up 0.84%), Radico Khaitan (up 0.82%), Nestle India (up 0.24%), Britannia Industries (up 0.15%), ITC (up 0.14%) and United Spirits (up 0.12%) advanced.
On the other hand, United Breweries (down 0.74%), Marico (down 0.61%) and Colgate-Palmolive (India) (down 0.27%) edged lower.
Stocks in Spotlight:
Signatureglobal (India) rose 0.69%. The company reported a 63% quarter-on-quarter (QoQ) increase in pre-sales to Rs 2,640 crore in Q1 FY26, compared to Rs 1,620 crore in Q4 FY25.
R Systems International advanced 0.56%. The company announced that its board had approved a proposal to raise funds through issue of debt securities worth Rs 275 crore.
Global Markets:
Asian markets traded mixed after US President Donald Trump ruled out any extension to the looming August 1 tariff deadline. On Tuesday, he also announced a steep 50% duty on copper imports and signaled that more sector-specific tariffs could follow soon.
In a bold move, Trump threatened to slap tariffs of up to 200% on pharmaceutical exports to the US. However, he added a grace period of "about a year, year and a half" before the measure kicks in.
Meanwhile, fresh economic data from China painted a mixed picture. The country's producer price index tumbled 3.6% in June from a year earlier, the sharpest drop in nearly two years. On the flip side, the consumer price index inched up just 0.1% year-on-year.
Back in the US, Wall Street remained jittery over escalating trade tensions. The Dow fell 0.37%, the S&P 500 slipped 0.07%, and the NASDAQ managed a slim gain of 0.03%.
All eyes now turn to the Federal Reserve, with the minutes from its June policy meeting set to be released later today. Investors will be scanning the details for clues on the Fed's next move on interest rates.
