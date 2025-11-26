Home / Markets / Capital Market News / IIFL Finance board approved NCD issuance up to Rs 2,000 cr

IIFL Finance board approved NCD issuance up to Rs 2,000 cr

Image
Last Updated : Nov 26 2025 | 12:50 PM IST
Google
Facebook IconLinkedIN Icon

At meeting held on 26 November 2025

The board of IIFL Finance at its meeting held on 26 November 2025 has approved the public issue of secured, rated, listed, redeemable non-convertible debentures, with the shelf limit of up to Rs. 2,000 crore, including green shoe option, if any, in one or more tranches.

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

Disclaimer: No Business Standard Journalist was involved in creation of this content

Already subscribed? Log in

Subscribe to read the full story →
*Subscribe to Business Standard digital and get complimentary access to The New York Times

Smart Quarterly

₹900

3 Months

₹300/Month

SAVE 25%

Smart Essential

₹2,700

1 Year

₹225/Month

SAVE 46%
*Complimentary New York Times access for the 2nd year will be given after 12 months

Super Saver

₹3,900

2 Years

₹162/Month

Subscribe

Renews automatically, cancel anytime

Here’s what’s included in our digital subscription plans

Exclusive premium stories online

  • Over 30 premium stories daily, handpicked by our editors

Complimentary Access to The New York Times

  • News, Games, Cooking, Audio, Wirecutter & The Athletic

Business Standard Epaper

  • Digital replica of our daily newspaper — with options to read, save, and share

Curated Newsletters

  • Insights on markets, finance, politics, tech, and more delivered to your inbox

Market Analysis & Investment Insights

  • In-depth market analysis & insights with access to The Smart Investor

Archives

  • Repository of articles and publications dating back to 1997

Ad-free Reading

  • Uninterrupted reading experience with no advertisements

Seamless Access Across All Devices

  • Access Business Standard across devices — mobile, tablet, or PC, via web or app

SAVE 25%
Subscribe for ₹2,700 / 1 Year
Connect with us on WhatsApp

More From This Section

Bondada E&E achieves NABL accreditation for its Lab in Hyderabad

ASK Automotive jumps after SBI MF picks up 3.99% stake

Carborundum Universal Ltd leads gainers in 'A' group

Sudeep Pharma IPO ends with subscription of 93.72 times

IGL gains on inking JV with CEID to set up bio-gas plants

First Published: Nov 26 2025 | 12:34 PM IST

Explore News

Next Story