Benchmarks trade with strong gains; PSU Bank shares rally

The domestic equity indices traded with significant gains in the early afternoon trade supported by strong quarterly earnings reports from several companies. Investors also remained watchful of Q2 results, key economic data, and global market trends. The Nifty traded above 25,950 mark.

At 12:25 IST, the barometer index, the S&P BSE Sensex, advanced 659.83 points or 0.78% to 84,872.68. The Nifty 50 index added 193.55 points or 0.75% to 25,990.40.

In the broader market, the S&P BSE Mid-Cap index rose 0.62% and the S&P BSE Small-Cap index jumped 0.42%.

The market breadth was positive. On the BSE,2,127 shares rose and 1,966 shares fell. A total of 212 shares were unchanged.

Economy: Indias foreign exchange reserves rose by $4.496 billion to $702.28 billion for the week ending 17 October, mainly driven by an increase in the value of gold reserves, the Reserve Bank of India (RBI) said on Friday. Foreign currency assets (FCA), the largest part of the reserves, fell by $1.692 billion to $570.411 billion. Meanwhile, the value of gold reserves rose sharply by $6.181 billion to $108.546 billion during the week. Special Drawing Rights (SDRs) also saw a slight increase of $38 million, reaching $18.722 billion. Indias reserve position with the International Monetary Fund (IMF) fell by $30 million to $4.602 billion in the reporting week, according to RBI data.

Derivatives: The NSE's India VIX, a gauge of the market's expectation of volatility over the near term, rose 8.60% to 12.59. The Nifty 28 October 2025 futures were trading at 26,045.20 at a premium of 54.80 points as compared with the spot at 25,990.40. The Nifty option chain for the 28 October 2025 expiry showed a maximum call OI of 169.3 lakh contracts at the 26,000 strike price. Maximum put OI of 262.9 lakh contracts was seen at 25,900 strike price. Buzzing Index: The Nifty PSU Bank index advanced 1.38% to 7,925.10. The index shed 0.74% in the past trading session.

Bank of India (up 2.67%), Canara Bank (up 1.9%), State Bank of India (up 1.38%), Bank of Baroda (up 1.22%) and Union Bank of India (up 1.11%), Punjab National Bank (up 1.02%), Indian Bank (up 0.85%), Central Bank of India (up 0.84%), UCO Bank (up 0.79%) and Indian Overseas Bank (up 0.58%) surged. Stocks in Spotlight: Garuda Construction and Engineering fell 2.98%. The company has reported 2.7x jump in consolidated net profit to Rs 27.12 crore on 2.5 times increase in revenue from operations to Rs 116.49 crore in Q2 FY26 as compared with Q2 FY25. Pace Digitek declined 3.94% after the companys consolidated net profit fell 2.88% to Rs 54.69 crore in Q2FY26 compared with Rs 56.31 crore posted in Q1 FY26. Revenue from operations tumbled 46.28% QoQ to Rs 367.07 crore in Q2 September 2025.