KMEW receives LoI for 60 Ton Green Tug from VOCPA

Knowledge Marine & Engineering Works has been received a Letter of Intent (LOI) from V. O. Chidambaranar Port Authority (VOCPA) for Hiring of 1 No. 60 Ton Bollard Pull capacity Electric Tug under GTTP (Green Tug Transition Program) compliance Battery operated Electric Green Tug (60 Ton Green Tug) along with Manning, Operations, Maintenance and complete Technical Management at VOCPA. The said LOI is valued at Rs 385.76 crore including taxes for a period of 15 years.

