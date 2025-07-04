Benchmarks trade with tiny cuts; consumer durables shares under pressure

The domestic equity indices continued to trade with minor losses in the mid-afternoon trade, as investors remained cautious ahead of Indias upcoming trade deal with the U.S. Market sentiment was further subdued as investors awaited cues from the Q1 FY26 earnings season. The Nifty index slipped below the 25,400 level.

Consumer durables shares shed after advancing in the past two consecutive trading sessions.

At 14:30 IST, the barometer index, the S&P BSE Sensex declined 44.51 points or 0.06% to 83,194.96. The Nifty 50 index fell 17.50 points or 0.06% to 25,390.15.

In the broader market, the S&P BSE Mid-Cap index shed 0.04% and the S&P BSE Small-Cap index declined 0.06%.

The market breadth was negative. On the BSE, 1,994 shares rose and 1,988 shares fell. A total of 152 shares were unchanged. Buzzing Index: The Nifty Consumer Durables index shed 0.08% to 39,097.40. The index rallied 2.47% in four consecutive trading sessions. PG Electroplast (down 1.8%), Whirlpool of India (down 1.69%), Blue Star (down 1.14%), Voltas (down 0.66%), Century Plyboards (India) (down 0.63%), Amber Enterprises India (down 0.5%), Cera Sanitaryware (down 0.24%) and Titan Company (down 0.13%) declined. On the other hand, Crompton Greaves Consumer Electricals (up 1.21%), Bata India (up 0.80%) and Dixon Technologies (India) (up 0.60%) edged higher.

Numbers to Track: The yield on India's 10-year benchmark federal paper added 0.16% to 6.300 from the previous close of 6.290. In the foreign exchange market, the rupee edged higher against the dollar. The partially convertible rupee was hovering at 85.4350 compared with its close of 85.5500 during the previous trading session. MCX Gold futures for 5 August 2025 settlement added 0.31% to Rs 97,091. The US Dollar Index (DXY), which tracks the greenback's value against a basket of currencies, was down 0.20% to 96.62. The United States 10-year bond yield lost 0.74% to 4.308. In the commodities market, Brent crude for September 2025 settlement fell 39 cents or 0.57% to $68.41 a barrel.