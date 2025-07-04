SBI Cards & Payment Services Ltd drops for fifth straight session

SBI Cards & Payment Services Ltd is quoting at Rs 909.15, down 0.25% on the day as on 13:19 IST on the NSE. The stock jumped 25.93% in last one year as compared to a 4.27% rally in NIFTY and a 13.07% spurt in the Nifty Financial Services index.

SBI Cards & Payment Services Ltd fell for a fifth straight session today. The stock is quoting at Rs 909.15, down 0.25% on the day as on 13:19 IST on the NSE. The benchmark NIFTY is down around 0.17% on the day, quoting at 25361.7. The Sensex is at 83120.79, down 0.14%.SBI Cards & Payment Services Ltd has eased around 3.73% in last one month.Meanwhile, Nifty Financial Services index of which SBI Cards & Payment Services Ltd is a constituent, has increased around 1.31% in last one month and is currently quoting at 26734.9, down 0.01% on the day. The volume in the stock stood at 3.66 lakh shares today, compared to the daily average of 18.09 lakh shares in last one month.