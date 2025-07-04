Home / Markets / Capital Market News / Shriram Properties launches new project with Rs 350 crore revenue potential in South Bengaluru

Shriram Properties launches new project with Rs 350 crore revenue potential in South Bengaluru

Last Updated : Jul 04 2025 | 2:16 PM IST
Shriram Properties has announced the launch of its latest mid-premium residential project 'Codename: The One' in Electronic City corridor of Bengaluru.

The project hosts 340 units of 2 & 3 bed residences, with aggregate saleable area of approximately 5 lakh square feet and a revenue potential of over Rs 350 crore. It is expected to be developed over the next three-plus years.

Strategically located near Bommasandra Metro and Narayana Hrudayalaya, the project is surrounded by more than 500 IT firms and close to major tech hubs. With seamless access to key Bengaluru-Chennai Expressway and the proposed Hosur Airport, it offers an unmatched connectivity.

Vivek Venkateswar, director - SMP, Shriram Properties, said: Codename: The One represents our continued commitment to building future-ready communities that combine smart design with strategic location.

This project reflects our belief that modern urban living does not have to be overwhelming and can be intentional, well-connected, and designed for real lives.

Backed by product quality, we believe, this project will significantly uplift the micro-market and accelerate its transformation into a vibrant mid-premium residential hub.

Shriram Properties (SPL) is one of India's leading residential real estate developer, focused on the mid-market and mid-premium segments. SPLs key markets include Bangalore, Chennai and Kolkata.

The companys consolidated net profit soared 137% to Rs 47.78 crore on 34.9% jump in revenue from operations to Rs 407.73 crore in Q4 FY25 over Q4 FY24.

The scrip fell 1.84% to currently trade at Rs 96.20 on the BSE.

First Published: Jul 04 2025 | 1:57 PM IST

