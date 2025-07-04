Shriram Properties launches new project with Rs 350 crore revenue potential in South Bengaluru

Shriram Properties has announced the launch of its latest mid-premium residential project 'Codename: The One' in Electronic City corridor of Bengaluru.
The project hosts 340 units of 2 & 3 bed residences, with aggregate saleable area of approximately 5 lakh square feet and a revenue potential of over Rs 350 crore. It is expected to be developed over the next three-plus years.
Strategically located near Bommasandra Metro and Narayana Hrudayalaya, the project is surrounded by more than 500 IT firms and close to major tech hubs. With seamless access to key Bengaluru-Chennai Expressway and the proposed Hosur Airport, it offers an unmatched connectivity.
Vivek Venkateswar, director - SMP, Shriram Properties, said: Codename: The One represents our continued commitment to building future-ready communities that combine smart design with strategic location.
This project reflects our belief that modern urban living does not have to be overwhelming and can be intentional, well-connected, and designed for real lives.
Backed by product quality, we believe, this project will significantly uplift the micro-market and accelerate its transformation into a vibrant mid-premium residential hub.
Shriram Properties (SPL) is one of India's leading residential real estate developer, focused on the mid-market and mid-premium segments. SPLs key markets include Bangalore, Chennai and Kolkata.
The companys consolidated net profit soared 137% to Rs 47.78 crore on 34.9% jump in revenue from operations to Rs 407.73 crore in Q4 FY25 over Q4 FY24.
The scrip fell 1.84% to currently trade at Rs 96.20 on the BSE.
Powered by Capital Market - Live News
Disclaimer: No Business Standard Journalist was involved in creation of this content
You’ve hit your limit of {{free_limit}} free articles this month.
Subscribe now for unlimited access.
Already subscribed? Log inSubscribe to read the full story →
Smart Quarterly
₹900
3 Months
₹300/Month
Smart Essential
₹2,700
1 Year
₹225/Month
Super Saver
₹3,900
2 Years
₹162/Month
Renews automatically, cancel anytime
Here’s what’s included in our digital subscription plans
Access to Exclusive Premium Stories Online
Over 30 behind the paywall stories daily, handpicked by our editors for subscribers
Complimentary Access to The New York Times
News, Games, Cooking, Audio, Wirecutter & The Athletic
Business Standard Epaper
Digital replica of our daily newspaper — with options to read, save, and share
Curated Newsletters
Insights on markets, finance, politics, tech, and more delivered to your inbox
Market Analysis & Investment Insights
In-depth market analysis & insights with access to The Smart Investor
Archives
Repository of articles and publications dating back to 1997
Ad-free Reading
Uninterrupted reading experience with no advertisements
Seamless Access Across All Devices
Access Business Standard across devices — mobile, tablet, or PC, via web or app