Ajanta Pharma Ltd spurts 1.6%, gains for third straight session

Ajanta Pharma Ltd is quoting at Rs 2673.5, up 1.6% on the day as on 12:49 IST on the NSE. The stock is up 17.95% in last one year as compared to a 4.25% spurt in NIFTY and a 9.36% spurt in the Nifty Pharma index.

Ajanta Pharma Ltd is up for a third straight session in a row. The stock is quoting at Rs 2673.5, up 1.6% on the day as on 12:49 IST on the NSE. The benchmark NIFTY is down around 0.19% on the day, quoting at 25357.75. The Sensex is at 83097.4, down 0.17%. Ajanta Pharma Ltd has risen around 3.71% in last one month.