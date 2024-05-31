Home / Markets / Capital Market News / Rajesh Exports reports consolidated net loss of Rs 31.57 crore in the March 2024 quarter

Rajesh Exports reports consolidated net loss of Rs 31.57 crore in the March 2024 quarter

Last Updated : May 31 2024 | 11:05 AM IST
Sales decline 20.79% to Rs 91444.97 crore

Net loss of Rajesh Exports reported to Rs 31.57 crore in the quarter ended March 2024 as against net profit of Rs 366.02 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2023. Sales declined 20.79% to Rs 91444.97 crore in the quarter ended March 2024 as against Rs 115448.04 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2023.

For the full year,net profit declined 76.57% to Rs 335.53 crore in the year ended March 2024 as against Rs 1432.28 crore during the previous year ended March 2023. Sales declined 17.37% to Rs 280676.35 crore in the year ended March 2024 as against Rs 339689.51 crore during the previous year ended March 2023.

ParticularsQuarter EndedYear EndedMar. 2024Mar. 2023% Var.Mar. 2024Mar. 2023% Var.Sales91444.97115448.04 -21 280676.35339689.51 -17 OPM %-0.180.35 -0.120.48 - PBDT-2.59403.20 PL 431.371579.03 -73 PBT-13.80376.99 PL 366.941478.45 -75 NP-31.57366.02 PL 335.531432.28 -77

First Published: May 31 2024 | 10:50 AM IST

