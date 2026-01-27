Associate Sponsors

Bengal Steel Industries consolidated net profit declines 27.27% in the December 2025 quarter

Last Updated : Jan 27 2026 | 6:04 PM IST
Sales reported at Rs 0.15 crore

Net profit of Bengal Steel Industries declined 27.27% to Rs 0.08 crore in the quarter ended December 2025 as against Rs 0.11 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2024. Sales remain constant at Rs 0.15 crore in the quarter ended December 2025 and also during the previous quarter ended December 2024. ParticularsQuarter EndedDec. 2025Dec. 2024% Var.Sales0.150.15 0 OPM %60.0066.67 -PBDT0.090.14 -36 PBT0.090.13 -31 NP0.080.11 -27

First Published: Jan 27 2026 | 6:04 PM IST

