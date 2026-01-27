Associate Sponsors

Kaiser Corporation reports consolidated net profit of Rs 0.17 crore in the December 2025 quarter

Last Updated : Jan 27 2026 | 6:04 PM IST
Sales rise 36.47% to Rs 2.32 crore

Net profit of Kaiser Corporation reported to Rs 0.17 crore in the quarter ended December 2025 as against net loss of Rs 1.43 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2024. Sales rose 36.47% to Rs 2.32 crore in the quarter ended December 2025 as against Rs 1.70 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2024. ParticularsQuarter EndedDec. 2025Dec. 2024% Var.Sales2.321.70 36 OPM %56.47-129.41 -PBDT0.20-2.52 LP PBT0.17-2.56 LP NP0.17-1.43 LP

