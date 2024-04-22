Home / Markets / Capital Market News / Pound Speculators Reduce Net Long Position

Pound Speculators Reduce Net Long Position

Last Updated : Apr 22 2024 | 2:50 PM IST
Large currency speculators in the Pound futures reduced their net long positions, according to the latest Commitment of Traders (COT) data released by the Commodity Futures Trading Commission (CFTC). The non-commercial futures contracts of Pound futures, traded by large speculators and hedge funds, totaled a net long position of 8619 contracts in the data reported through April 16 2024. This was a weekly fall of 19633 net contracts and is at its lowest level since November last year.

First Published: Apr 22 2024 | 2:45 PM IST

