Bengal Tea & Fabrics standalone net profit rises 317.33% in the June 2024 quarter

Net profit of Bengal Tea & Fabrics rose 317.33% to Rs 3.13 crore in the quarter ended June 2024 as against Rs 0.75 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2023. Sales rose 7.69% to Rs 11.20 crore in the quarter ended June 2024 as against Rs 10.40 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2023.11.2010.408.754.424.581.494.131.083.130.75

