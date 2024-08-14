Don’t miss the latest developments in business and finance.

Bengal Tea & Fabrics standalone net profit rises 317.33% in the June 2024 quarter

Last Updated : Aug 14 2024 | 1:52 PM IST
Sales rise 7.69% to Rs 11.20 crore

Net profit of Bengal Tea & Fabrics rose 317.33% to Rs 3.13 crore in the quarter ended June 2024 as against Rs 0.75 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2023. Sales rose 7.69% to Rs 11.20 crore in the quarter ended June 2024 as against Rs 10.40 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2023. ParticularsQuarter EndedJun. 2024Jun. 2023% Var.Sales11.2010.40 8 OPM %8.754.42 -PBDT4.581.49 207 PBT4.131.08 282 NP3.130.75 317

First Published: Aug 14 2024 | 1:33 PM IST

