Midland Microfin standalone net profit declines 72.95% in the September 2024 quarter

Sales rise 25.92% to Rs 162.38 crore

Net profit of Midland Microfin declined 72.95% to Rs 4.02 crore in the quarter ended September 2024 as against Rs 14.86 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2023. Sales rose 25.92% to Rs 162.38 crore in the quarter ended September 2024 as against Rs 128.96 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2023.

