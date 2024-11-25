Midland Microfin standalone net profit declines 72.95% in the September 2024 quarter

Sales rise 25.92% to Rs 162.38 croreNet profit of Midland Microfin declined 72.95% to Rs 4.02 crore in the quarter ended September 2024 as against Rs 14.86 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2023. Sales rose 25.92% to Rs 162.38 crore in the quarter ended September 2024 as against Rs 128.96 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2023. ParticularsQuarter EndedSep. 2024Sep. 2023% Var.Sales162.38128.96 26 OPM %46.9652.22 -PBDT6.3120.73 -70 PBT5.1519.77 -74 NP4.0214.86 -73
Powered by Capital Market - Live News