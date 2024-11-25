Muthoot Homefin (India) standalone net profit rises 121.28% in the September 2024 quarter

Sales rise 68.29% to Rs 74.13 crore

Net profit of Muthoot Homefin (India) rose 121.28% to Rs 9.67 crore in the quarter ended September 2024 as against Rs 4.37 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2023. Sales rose 68.29% to Rs 74.13 crore in the quarter ended September 2024 as against Rs 44.05 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2023.74.1344.0555.4247.9514.627.3213.336.059.674.37

