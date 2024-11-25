Don’t miss the latest developments in business and finance.

Muthoot Homefin (India) standalone net profit rises 121.28% in the September 2024 quarter

Last Updated : Nov 25 2024 | 9:07 AM IST
Sales rise 68.29% to Rs 74.13 crore

Net profit of Muthoot Homefin (India) rose 121.28% to Rs 9.67 crore in the quarter ended September 2024 as against Rs 4.37 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2023. Sales rose 68.29% to Rs 74.13 crore in the quarter ended September 2024 as against Rs 44.05 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2023. ParticularsQuarter EndedSep. 2024Sep. 2023% Var.Sales74.1344.05 68 OPM %55.4247.95 -PBDT14.627.32 100 PBT13.336.05 120 NP9.674.37 121

First Published: Nov 25 2024 | 7:35 AM IST

