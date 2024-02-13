Berger Paints plans to set up new unit in Khordha, Odisha

Gets allots 80 acres of land from OIIDC, Govt. of Odisha

Berger Paints India announced that Odisha Industrial Infrastructure Development Corporation (Government of Odisha Undertaking) has recently allotted a piece of land measuring about 80 acres in Mouza Kalibeti under Khordha Tahasil in the District of Khordha, Odisha for setting up a manufacturing unit by the company for paints, intermediates, and allied products with annual capacity of approximately 4, 10,000 KL/MT.

Berger plans to put up a modern technology - based environmentally sustainable unit for manufacture of paints, coatings, construction chemicals, intermediates including emulsions, resins and related products in the allotted land.

