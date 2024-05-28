Home / Markets / Capital Market News / Bervin Investments & Leasing reports standalone net loss of Rs 1.58 crore in the March 2024 quarter

Bervin Investments &amp; Leasing reports standalone net loss of Rs 1.58 crore in the March 2024 quarter

May 28 2024
Reported sales nil

Net Loss of Bervin Investments & Leasing reported to Rs 1.58 crore in the quarter ended March 2024 as against net loss of Rs 20.38 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2023. There were no Sales reported in the quarter ended March 2024 and during the previous quarter ended March 2023.

For the full year,net profit reported to Rs 8.62 crore in the year ended March 2024 as against net loss of Rs 10.03 crore during the previous year ended March 2023. There were no Sales reported in the year ended March 2024 and during the previous year ended March 2023.

First Published: May 28 2024 | 4:40 PM IST

