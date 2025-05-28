Beryl Securities reports standalone net loss of Rs 0.15 crore in the March 2025 quarter

Sales rise 113.04% to Rs 0.49 crore

Net loss of Beryl Securities reported to Rs 0.15 crore in the quarter ended March 2025 as against net profit of Rs 0.08 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2024. Sales rose 113.04% to Rs 0.49 crore in the quarter ended March 2025 as against Rs 0.23 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2024.

For the full year,net profit rose 52.94% to Rs 0.26 crore in the year ended March 2025 as against Rs 0.17 crore during the previous year ended March 2024. Sales rose 114.46% to Rs 1.78 crore in the year ended March 2025 as against Rs 0.83 crore during the previous year ended March 2024.

0.490.231.780.83-20.4147.8327.5330.12-0.150.110.420.25-0.180.110.370.25-0.150.080.260.17

Powered by Capital Market - Live News