Kalpataru Projects International consolidated net profit rises 130.12% in the June 2025 quarter

Net profit of Kalpataru Projects International rose 130.12% to Rs 213.62 crore in the quarter ended June 2025 as against Rs 92.83 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2024. Sales rose 34.55% to Rs 6171.17 crore in the quarter ended June 2025 as against Rs 4586.60 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2024.6171.174586.608.518.26419.37256.34290.22137.07213.6292.83

