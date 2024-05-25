Home / Markets / Capital Market News / Best Agrolife reports consolidated net loss of Rs 72.49 crore in the March 2024 quarter

Best Agrolife reports consolidated net loss of Rs 72.49 crore in the March 2024 quarter

Last Updated : May 25 2024 | 9:08 AM IST
Sales decline 46.68% to Rs 135.39 crore

Net Loss of Best Agrolife reported to Rs 72.49 crore in the quarter ended March 2024 as against net loss of Rs 8.41 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2023. Sales declined 46.68% to Rs 135.39 crore in the quarter ended March 2024 as against Rs 253.91 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2023.

For the full year,net profit declined 44.69% to Rs 106.27 crore in the year ended March 2024 as against Rs 192.15 crore during the previous year ended March 2023. Sales rose 7.31% to Rs 1873.32 crore in the year ended March 2024 as against Rs 1745.68 crore during the previous year ended March 2023.

ParticularsQuarter EndedYear EndedMar. 2024Mar. 2023% Var.Mar. 2024Mar. 2023% Var.Sales135.39253.91 -47 1873.321745.68 7 OPM %-49.562.81 -12.0417.97 - PBDT-81.59-4.75 -1618 166.33277.40 -40 PBT-92.33-11.74 -686 133.70252.90 -47 NP-72.49-8.41 -762 106.27192.15 -45

