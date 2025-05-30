BF Investment reports consolidated net loss of Rs 3.33 crore in the March 2025 quarter

Sales rise 104.72% to Rs 26.47 crore

Net loss of BF Investment reported to Rs 3.33 crore in the quarter ended March 2025 as against net profit of Rs 250.24 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2024. Sales rose 104.72% to Rs 26.47 crore in the quarter ended March 2025 as against Rs 12.93 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2024.

For the full year,net profit declined 48.75% to Rs 222.29 crore in the year ended March 2025 as against Rs 433.74 crore during the previous year ended March 2024. Sales rose 46.19% to Rs 62.03 crore in the year ended March 2025 as against Rs 42.43 crore during the previous year ended March 2024.

26.4712.9362.0342.43-20.6670.7788.3985.15-5.47334.23302.75579.34-5.58334.10302.31578.84-3.33250.24222.29433.74

