Home / Markets / Capital Market News / BF Investment reports consolidated net loss of Rs 3.33 crore in the March 2025 quarter

BF Investment reports consolidated net loss of Rs 3.33 crore in the March 2025 quarter

Image
Last Updated : May 30 2025 | 9:12 AM IST
Connect with us
Facebook IconLinkedIN Icon

Sales rise 104.72% to Rs 26.47 crore

Net loss of BF Investment reported to Rs 3.33 crore in the quarter ended March 2025 as against net profit of Rs 250.24 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2024. Sales rose 104.72% to Rs 26.47 crore in the quarter ended March 2025 as against Rs 12.93 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2024.

For the full year,net profit declined 48.75% to Rs 222.29 crore in the year ended March 2025 as against Rs 433.74 crore during the previous year ended March 2024. Sales rose 46.19% to Rs 62.03 crore in the year ended March 2025 as against Rs 42.43 crore during the previous year ended March 2024.

ParticularsQuarter EndedYear EndedMar. 2025Mar. 2024% Var.Mar. 2025Mar. 2024% Var.Sales26.4712.93 105 62.0342.43 46 OPM %-20.6670.77 -88.3985.15 - PBDT-5.47334.23 PL 302.75579.34 -48 PBT-5.58334.10 PL 302.31578.84 -48 NP-3.33250.24 PL 222.29433.74 -49

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

Disclaimer: No Business Standard Journalist was involved in creation of this content

Connect with us on WhatsApp

More From This Section

Abhishek Infraventures reports consolidated net loss of Rs 0.06 crore in the March 2025 quarter

Varroc Engineering consolidated net profit declines 63.82% in the March 2025 quarter

Barak Valley Cements reports consolidated net profit of Rs 1.18 crore in the March 2025 quarter

Sobha consolidated net profit rises 481.22% in the March 2025 quarter

Suzlon Energy consolidated net profit rises 365.22% in the March 2025 quarter

First Published: May 30 2025 | 7:38 AM IST

Explore News

Next Story