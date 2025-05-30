Varroc Engineering consolidated net profit declines 63.82% in the March 2025 quarter

Sales rise 6.30% to Rs 2099.20 crore

Net profit of Varroc Engineering declined 63.82% to Rs 20.57 crore in the quarter ended March 2025 as against Rs 56.86 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2024. Sales rose 6.30% to Rs 2099.20 crore in the quarter ended March 2025 as against Rs 1974.86 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2024.

For the full year,net profit declined 88.36% to Rs 61.23 crore in the year ended March 2025 as against Rs 526.02 crore during the previous year ended March 2024. Sales rose 7.97% to Rs 8154.08 crore in the year ended March 2025 as against Rs 7551.94 crore during the previous year ended March 2024.

