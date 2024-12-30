Don’t miss the latest developments in business and finance.

CII calls for cut in excise duty on fuel; reduce personal income tax to boost consumption

Image
Last Updated : Dec 30 2024 | 11:50 AM IST
Industry body CII in its budget suggestions for 2025-26 has recommended lowering the excise duty on fuel to boost consumption, especially at the lower income level, arguing that fuel prices significantly drive inflation. The budget could also consider reducing marginal tax rates for personal income up to Rs 20 lakh per annum. This would help trigger the virtuous cycle of consumption, higher growth and higher tax revenue, said CII. Asserting that the gap between the highest marginal rate for individuals at 42.74 per cent and the normal Corporate Tax Rate at 25.17 per cent, is high, it said, inflation has reduced the buying power of lower and middle-income earners.

First Published: Dec 30 2024 | 11:37 AM IST

