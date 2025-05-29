Jindal Worldwide consolidated net profit declines 21.83% in the March 2025 quarter

Sales rise 5.53% to Rs 605.53 crore

Net profit of Jindal Worldwide declined 21.83% to Rs 22.02 crore in the quarter ended March 2025 as against Rs 28.17 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2024. Sales rose 5.53% to Rs 605.53 crore in the quarter ended March 2025 as against Rs 573.79 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2024.

For the full year,net profit rose 0.29% to Rs 75.87 crore in the year ended March 2025 as against Rs 75.65 crore during the previous year ended March 2024. Sales rose 26.13% to Rs 2288.07 crore in the year ended March 2025 as against Rs 1814.09 crore during the previous year ended March 2024.

605.53573.792288.071814.098.099.688.5110.1037.3047.35137.99136.0130.5038.93103.64102.5022.0228.1775.8775.65

