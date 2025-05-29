Avance Technologies reports consolidated net loss of Rs 1.36 crore in the March 2025 quarter

Sales decline 54.32% to Rs 48.31 crore

Net loss of Avance Technologies reported to Rs 1.36 crore in the quarter ended March 2025 as against net profit of Rs 2.15 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2024. Sales declined 54.32% to Rs 48.31 crore in the quarter ended March 2025 as against Rs 105.75 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2024.

For the full year,net profit rose 8.61% to Rs 5.30 crore in the year ended March 2025 as against Rs 4.88 crore during the previous year ended March 2024. Sales rose 19.04% to Rs 171.77 crore in the year ended March 2025 as against Rs 144.29 crore during the previous year ended March 2024.

48.31105.75171.77144.29-3.85-0.272.701.730.152.246.815.030.152.246.815.03-1.362.155.304.88

