Bhageria Industries consolidated net profit rises 132.45% in the March 2025 quarter

Net profit of Bhageria Industries rose 132.45% to Rs 15.76 crore in the quarter ended March 2025 as against Rs 6.78 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2024. Sales rose 0.18% to Rs 182.63 crore in the quarter ended March 2025 as against Rs 182.30 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2024.

For the full year,net profit rose 111.85% to Rs 40.40 crore in the year ended March 2025 as against Rs 19.07 crore during the previous year ended March 2024. Sales rose 20.29% to Rs 594.61 crore in the year ended March 2025 as against Rs 494.33 crore during the previous year ended March 2024.

