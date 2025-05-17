Home / Markets / Capital Market News / Bhageria Industries consolidated net profit rises 132.45% in the March 2025 quarter

Bhageria Industries consolidated net profit rises 132.45% in the March 2025 quarter

Last Updated : May 17 2025 | 5:50 PM IST
Sales rise 0.18% to Rs 182.63 crore

Net profit of Bhageria Industries rose 132.45% to Rs 15.76 crore in the quarter ended March 2025 as against Rs 6.78 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2024. Sales rose 0.18% to Rs 182.63 crore in the quarter ended March 2025 as against Rs 182.30 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2024.

For the full year,net profit rose 111.85% to Rs 40.40 crore in the year ended March 2025 as against Rs 19.07 crore during the previous year ended March 2024. Sales rose 20.29% to Rs 594.61 crore in the year ended March 2025 as against Rs 494.33 crore during the previous year ended March 2024.

ParticularsQuarter EndedYear EndedMar. 2025Mar. 2024% Var.Mar. 2025Mar. 2024% Var.Sales182.63182.30 0 594.61494.33 20 OPM %16.107.88 -13.698.69 - PBDT29.6617.82 66 85.6157.98 48 PBT21.589.59 125 54.1826.26 106 NP15.766.78 132 40.4019.07 112

First Published: May 17 2025 | 5:29 PM IST

