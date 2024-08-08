Bhageria Industries consolidated net profit rises 368.50% in the June 2024 quarter

Sales rise 15.42% to Rs 112.53 croreNet profit of Bhageria Industries rose 368.50% to Rs 5.95 crore in the quarter ended June 2024 as against Rs 1.27 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2023. Sales rose 15.42% to Rs 112.53 crore in the quarter ended June 2024 as against Rs 97.50 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2023. ParticularsQuarter EndedJun. 2024Jun. 2023% Var.Sales112.5397.50 15 OPM %10.286.34 -PBDT15.489.11 70 PBT8.041.41 470 NP5.951.27 369
