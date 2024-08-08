Bhageria Industries consolidated net profit rises 368.50% in the June 2024 quarter

Sales rise 15.42% to Rs 112.53 crore

Net profit of Bhageria Industries rose 368.50% to Rs 5.95 crore in the quarter ended June 2024 as against Rs 1.27 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2023. Sales rose 15.42% to Rs 112.53 crore in the quarter ended June 2024 as against Rs 97.50 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2023.112.5397.5010.286.3415.489.118.041.415.951.27

