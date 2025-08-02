GHV Infra Projects receives LoA for Rs 2,645 cr from Rana Exim FZ-LLC

GHV Infra Projects has received a Letter of Award (LOA) from Rana Exim FZ-LLC (Registration Number- 0000004058240 at Ras Al Khaimah Economic Zone, UAE) for EPC Development of Erisha Smart Manufacturing Hub consisting of Industrial and Commercial Buildings at Ras Al Khaimah Economic Zone (RAKEZ), UAE.

The project is valued at approximately Rs. 2,645 crore and estimated to be completed within 24 months excluding 90 days of initial setup & mobilization period.

