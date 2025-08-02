Dilip Buildcon JV wins bid for Rs 1503 cr Gurugram Metro Rail project

Dilip Buildcon (DBL) announced that the Company through DBL-RBL JV has declared as L-1 bidder for the tender floated by the Gurugram Metro Rail (GMRL).

The project entails construction of Viaduct and 14 elevated stations from Millennium City Centre to Sector 9 (Inclusive) from chainage (-)381 m to 12603 m, spur to Dwarka Expressway (1.85 km) and ramp to Depot at Sector 33, underpass at Bhaktawar Chowk excluding PEB and Architectural finishing works of Gurugram Metro Corridor between Millennium City Centre and Cyber City (26.65 Km) and Spur from Basai Village to Dwarka Expressway (1.85 Km) with total 27 stations.