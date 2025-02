Bhagiradha Chemicals & Industries consolidated net profit rises 8.13% in the December 2024 quarter

Sales rise 38.13% to Rs 102.73 crore

Net profit of Bhagiradha Chemicals & Industries rose 8.13% to Rs 3.59 crore in the quarter ended December 2024 as against Rs 3.32 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2023. Sales rose 38.13% to Rs 102.73 crore in the quarter ended December 2024 as against Rs 74.37 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2023.102.7374.378.9211.139.167.485.554.793.593.32

