Bhagwati Autocast reports standalone net loss of Rs 0.48 crore in the September 2024 quarter

Last Updated : Nov 08 2024 | 9:06 AM IST
Sales decline 11.54% to Rs 35.02 crore

Net loss of Bhagwati Autocast reported to Rs 0.48 crore in the quarter ended September 2024 as against net profit of Rs 0.80 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2023. Sales declined 11.54% to Rs 35.02 crore in the quarter ended September 2024 as against Rs 39.59 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2023. ParticularsQuarter EndedSep. 2024Sep. 2023% Var.Sales35.0239.59 -12 OPM %3.7710.68 -PBDT1.214.02 -70 PBT0.043.39 -99 NP-0.480.80 PL

First Published: Nov 08 2024 | 7:39 AM IST

