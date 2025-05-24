MMP Industries consolidated net profit rises 8.49% in the March 2025 quarter

Sales rise 39.30% to Rs 223.12 crore

Net profit of MMP Industries rose 8.49% to Rs 10.86 crore in the quarter ended March 2025 as against Rs 10.01 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2024. Sales rose 39.30% to Rs 223.12 crore in the quarter ended March 2025 as against Rs 160.17 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2024.

For the full year,net profit rose 22.88% to Rs 38.88 crore in the year ended March 2025 as against Rs 31.64 crore during the previous year ended March 2024. Sales rose 19.59% to Rs 691.86 crore in the year ended March 2025 as against Rs 578.54 crore during the previous year ended March 2024.

223.12160.17691.86578.548.268.819.237.9916.8814.8760.8247.9314.3312.7251.1139.9710.8610.0138.8831.64

Powered by Capital Market - Live News