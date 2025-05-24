MMP Industries consolidated net profit rises 8.49% in the March 2025 quarter

Sales rise 39.30% to Rs 223.12 croreNet profit of MMP Industries rose 8.49% to Rs 10.86 crore in the quarter ended March 2025 as against Rs 10.01 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2024. Sales rose 39.30% to Rs 223.12 crore in the quarter ended March 2025 as against Rs 160.17 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2024.
For the full year,net profit rose 22.88% to Rs 38.88 crore in the year ended March 2025 as against Rs 31.64 crore during the previous year ended March 2024. Sales rose 19.59% to Rs 691.86 crore in the year ended March 2025 as against Rs 578.54 crore during the previous year ended March 2024.
