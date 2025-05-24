Home / Markets / Capital Market News / Azad Engineering consolidated net profit rises 69.26% in the March 2025 quarter

Azad Engineering consolidated net profit rises 69.26% in the March 2025 quarter

Last Updated : May 24 2025 | 9:08 AM IST
Sales rise 36.78% to Rs 126.93 crore

Net profit of Azad Engineering rose 69.26% to Rs 25.27 crore in the quarter ended March 2025 as against Rs 14.93 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2024. Sales rose 36.78% to Rs 126.93 crore in the quarter ended March 2025 as against Rs 92.80 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2024.

For the full year,net profit rose 49.06% to Rs 87.32 crore in the year ended March 2025 as against Rs 58.58 crore during the previous year ended March 2024. Sales rose 34.21% to Rs 457.35 crore in the year ended March 2025 as against Rs 340.77 crore during the previous year ended March 2024.

ParticularsQuarter EndedYear EndedMar. 2025Mar. 2024% Var.Mar. 2025Mar. 2024% Var.Sales126.9392.80 37 457.35340.77 34 OPM %35.9233.78 -35.2734.21 - PBDT45.1428.09 61 153.51101.32 52 PBT35.8822.63 59 124.0380.79 54 NP25.2714.93 69 87.3258.58 49

First Published: May 24 2025 | 7:43 AM IST

