Azad Engineering consolidated net profit rises 69.26% in the March 2025 quarter

Sales rise 36.78% to Rs 126.93 crore

Net profit of Azad Engineering rose 69.26% to Rs 25.27 crore in the quarter ended March 2025 as against Rs 14.93 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2024. Sales rose 36.78% to Rs 126.93 crore in the quarter ended March 2025 as against Rs 92.80 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2024.

For the full year,net profit rose 49.06% to Rs 87.32 crore in the year ended March 2025 as against Rs 58.58 crore during the previous year ended March 2024. Sales rose 34.21% to Rs 457.35 crore in the year ended March 2025 as against Rs 340.77 crore during the previous year ended March 2024.

