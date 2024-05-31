Home / Markets / Capital Market News / Bhakti Gems & Jewellery standalone net profit declines 36.36% in the March 2024 quarter

Bhakti Gems &amp; Jewellery standalone net profit declines 36.36% in the March 2024 quarter

Image
Last Updated : May 31 2024 | 2:09 PM IST
Connect with us
Facebook IconLinkedIN Icon

Sales rise 31.50% to Rs 30.77 crore

Net profit of Bhakti Gems & Jewellery declined 36.36% to Rs 0.21 crore in the quarter ended March 2024 as against Rs 0.33 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2023. Sales rose 31.50% to Rs 30.77 crore in the quarter ended March 2024 as against Rs 23.40 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2023.

For the full year,net profit declined 2.50% to Rs 0.78 crore in the year ended March 2024 as against Rs 0.80 crore during the previous year ended March 2023. Sales rose 1.05% to Rs 103.99 crore in the year ended March 2024 as against Rs 102.91 crore during the previous year ended March 2023.

Click here to connect with us on WhatsApp

ParticularsQuarter EndedYear EndedMar. 2024Mar. 2023% Var.Mar. 2024Mar. 2023% Var.Sales30.7723.40 31 103.99102.91 1 OPM %1.623.72 -1.571.92 - PBDT0.360.43 -16 1.131.13 0 PBT0.330.37 -11 1.051.06 -1 NP0.210.33 -36 0.780.80 -3

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

Also Read

Bhakti Gems &amp; Jewellery Ltd leads gainers in 'B' group

Bhakti Gems &amp; Jewellery Ltd leads gainers in 'B' group

Narbada Gems &amp; Jewellery reports standalone net loss of Rs 2.34 crore in the March 2024 quarter

Narbada Gems &amp; Jewellery standalone net profit rises 345.36% in the December 2023 quarter

Lypsa Gems &amp; Jewellery consolidated net profit declines 50.00% in the December 2023 quarter

Agarwal Duplex Board Mills reports standalone net loss of Rs 0.22 crore in the March 2024 quarter

Haria Apparels standalone net profit declines 75.61% in the March 2024 quarter

KD Leisures reports standalone nil net profit/loss in the March 2024 quarter

Kabra Commercial reports standalone net loss of Rs 0.03 crore in the March 2024 quarter

Sri Narayan Raj Kumar Merchants reports standalone net loss of Rs 0.23 crore in the March 2024 quarter

Connect with us on WhatsApp

First Published: May 31 2024 | 1:57 PM IST

Explore News

Next Story