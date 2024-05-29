Home / Markets / Capital Market News / Bhandari Hosiery Exports standalone net profit rises 4.46% in the March 2024 quarter

Bhandari Hosiery Exports standalone net profit rises 4.46% in the March 2024 quarter

Sales decline 19.55% to Rs 88.83 crore

Net profit of Bhandari Hosiery Exports rose 4.46% to Rs 1.64 crore in the quarter ended March 2024 as against Rs 1.57 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2023. Sales declined 19.55% to Rs 88.83 crore in the quarter ended March 2024 as against Rs 110.41 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2023.

For the full year,net profit rose 0.31% to Rs 6.53 crore in the year ended March 2024 as against Rs 6.51 crore during the previous year ended March 2023. Sales declined 5.83% to Rs 266.73 crore in the year ended March 2024 as against Rs 283.23 crore during the previous year ended March 2023.

ParticularsQuarter EndedYear EndedMar. 2024Mar. 2023% Var.Mar. 2024Mar. 2023% Var.Sales88.83110.41 -20 266.73283.23 -6 OPM %8.115.40 -9.408.24 - PBDT4.213.34 26 14.1913.10 8 PBT2.652.37 12 8.747.89 11 NP1.641.57 4 6.536.51 0

