Bhandari Hosiery Exports standalone net profit rises 4.46% in the March 2024 quarter

Sales decline 19.55% to Rs 88.83 croreNet profit of Bhandari Hosiery Exports rose 4.46% to Rs 1.64 crore in the quarter ended March 2024 as against Rs 1.57 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2023. Sales declined 19.55% to Rs 88.83 crore in the quarter ended March 2024 as against Rs 110.41 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2023.
For the full year,net profit rose 0.31% to Rs 6.53 crore in the year ended March 2024 as against Rs 6.51 crore during the previous year ended March 2023. Sales declined 5.83% to Rs 266.73 crore in the year ended March 2024 as against Rs 283.23 crore during the previous year ended March 2023.
Click here to connect with us on WhatsApp
Powered by Capital Market - Live News