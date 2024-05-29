Universal Starch Chem Allied standalone net profit rises 85.12% in the March 2024 quarter

Sales rise 4.39% to Rs 145.05 crore

Net profit of Universal Starch Chem Allied rose 85.12% to Rs 4.48 crore in the quarter ended March 2024 as against Rs 2.42 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2023. Sales rose 4.39% to Rs 145.05 crore in the quarter ended March 2024 as against Rs 138.95 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2023.

For the full year,net profit rose 18.47% to Rs 6.99 crore in the year ended March 2024 as against Rs 5.90 crore during the previous year ended March 2023. Sales rose 2.20% to Rs 527.13 crore in the year ended March 2024 as against Rs 515.76 crore during the previous year ended March 2023.

145.05138.95527.13515.765.103.853.823.367.234.6015.0213.195.763.289.238.104.482.426.995.90

