Kesar Enterprises standalone net profit rises 763.93% in the March 2024 quarter

Last Updated : May 23 2024 | 9:08 AM IST
Sales decline 8.73% to Rs 179.17 crore

Net profit of Kesar Enterprises rose 763.93% to Rs 125.27 crore in the quarter ended March 2024 as against Rs 14.50 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2023. Sales declined 8.73% to Rs 179.17 crore in the quarter ended March 2024 as against Rs 196.30 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2023.

For the full year,net profit reported to Rs 83.59 crore in the year ended March 2024 as against net loss of Rs 44.06 crore during the previous year ended March 2023. Sales declined 3.93% to Rs 531.06 crore in the year ended March 2024 as against Rs 552.76 crore during the previous year ended March 2023.

ParticularsQuarter EndedYear EndedMar. 2024Mar. 2023% Var.Mar. 2024Mar. 2023% Var.Sales179.17196.30 -9 531.06552.76 -4 OPM %17.8412.54 -4.450.11 - PBDT130.2319.15 580 101.81-25.07 LP PBT125.2714.50 764 83.59-44.06 LP NP125.2714.50 764 83.59-44.06 LP

First Published: May 23 2024 | 7:37 AM IST

