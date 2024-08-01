Spacenet Enterprises India consolidated net profit rises 4.03% in the June 2024 quarter

Sales rise 56.76% to Rs 34.44 crore

Net profit of Spacenet Enterprises India rose 4.03% to Rs 2.58 crore in the quarter ended June 2024 as against Rs 2.48 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2023. Sales rose 56.76% to Rs 34.44 crore in the quarter ended June 2024 as against Rs 21.97 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2023.34.4421.979.4411.243.302.563.042.502.582.48

