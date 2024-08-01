Don’t miss the latest developments in business and finance.

Spacenet Enterprises India consolidated net profit rises 4.03% in the June 2024 quarter

Last Updated : Aug 01 2024 | 9:06 AM IST
Sales rise 56.76% to Rs 34.44 crore

Net profit of Spacenet Enterprises India rose 4.03% to Rs 2.58 crore in the quarter ended June 2024 as against Rs 2.48 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2023. Sales rose 56.76% to Rs 34.44 crore in the quarter ended June 2024 as against Rs 21.97 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2023. ParticularsQuarter EndedJun. 2024Jun. 2023% Var.Sales34.4421.97 57 OPM %9.4411.24 -PBDT3.302.56 29 PBT3.042.50 22 NP2.582.48 4

First Published: Aug 01 2024 | 7:25 AM IST

