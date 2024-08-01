Don’t miss the latest developments in business and finance.

John Cockerill India reports standalone net loss of Rs 0.03 crore in the June 2024 quarter

Last Updated : Aug 01 2024 | 9:06 AM IST
Sales decline 57.82% to Rs 93.29 crore

Net loss of John Cockerill India reported to Rs 0.03 crore in the quarter ended June 2024 as against net profit of Rs 4.34 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2023. Sales declined 57.82% to Rs 93.29 crore in the quarter ended June 2024 as against Rs 221.16 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2023. ParticularsQuarter EndedJun. 2024Jun. 2023% Var.Sales93.29221.16 -58 OPM %0.613.25 -PBDT1.537.13 -79 PBT-0.025.79 PL NP-0.034.34 PL

First Published: Aug 01 2024 | 7:25 AM IST

