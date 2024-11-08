Don’t miss the latest developments in business and finance.

Bharat Bijlee Ltd leads losers in 'B' group

Last Updated : Nov 08 2024 | 3:04 PM IST
Matrimony.com Ltd, Manorama Industries Ltd, Orient Bell Ltd and Dynamic Cables Ltd are among the other losers in the BSE's 'B' group today, 08 November 2024.

Bharat Bijlee Ltd lost 14.93% to Rs 4061.15 at 14:32 IST.The stock was the biggest loser in the BSE's 'B' group.On the BSE, 14543 shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 1519 shares in the past one month.

Matrimony.com Ltd tumbled 8.77% to Rs 749.85. The stock was the second biggest loser in 'B' group.On the BSE, 1728 shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 5439 shares in the past one month.

Manorama Industries Ltd crashed 8.17% to Rs 1026.25. The stock was the third biggest loser in 'B' group.On the BSE, 21227 shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 8234 shares in the past one month.

Orient Bell Ltd corrected 7.89% to Rs 311.8. The stock was the fourth biggest loser in 'B' group.On the BSE, 9075 shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 991 shares in the past one month.

Dynamic Cables Ltd pared 7.21% to Rs 830. The stock was the fifth biggest loser in 'B' group.On the BSE, 8593 shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 29205 shares in the past one month.

First Published: Nov 08 2024 | 2:45 PM IST

