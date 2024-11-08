Flair Writing Industries consolidated net profit declines 1.23% in the September 2024 quarter

Sales rise 5.10% to Rs 270.13 crore

Net profit of Flair Writing Industries declined 1.23% to Rs 32.89 crore in the quarter ended September 2024 as against Rs 33.30 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2023. Sales rose 5.10% to Rs 270.13 crore in the quarter ended September 2024 as against Rs 257.01 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2023.270.13257.0118.7420.9554.3553.2043.7344.2532.8933.30

