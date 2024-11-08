Mrs Bectors Food Specialities consolidated net profit rises 4.45% in the September 2024 quarter

Don’t miss the latest developments in business and finance.

Last Updated : Nov 08 2024 | 2:53 PM IST
Sales rise 19.72% to Rs 496.29 crore

Net profit of Mrs Bectors Food Specialities rose 4.45% to Rs 38.94 crore in the quarter ended September 2024 as against Rs 37.28 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2023. Sales rose 19.72% to Rs 496.29 crore in the quarter ended September 2024 as against Rs 414.53 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2023. ParticularsQuarter EndedSep. 2024Sep. 2023% Var.Sales496.29414.53 20 OPM %14.2015.60 -PBDT71.8564.96 11 PBT52.5049.96 5 NP38.9437.28 4

First Published: Nov 08 2024 | 2:45 PM IST

