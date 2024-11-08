Mrs Bectors Food Specialities consolidated net profit rises 4.45% in the September 2024 quarter

Sales rise 19.72% to Rs 496.29 crore

Net profit of Mrs Bectors Food Specialities rose 4.45% to Rs 38.94 crore in the quarter ended September 2024 as against Rs 37.28 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2023. Sales rose 19.72% to Rs 496.29 crore in the quarter ended September 2024 as against Rs 414.53 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2023.496.29414.5314.2015.6071.8564.9652.5049.9638.9437.28

Powered by Capital Market - Live News