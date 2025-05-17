Delhivery reports consolidated net profit of Rs 72.56 crore in the March 2025 quarter

Sales rise 5.59% to Rs 2191.57 crore

Net profit of Delhivery reported to Rs 72.56 crore in the quarter ended March 2025 as against net loss of Rs 68.47 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2024. Sales rose 5.59% to Rs 2191.57 crore in the quarter ended March 2025 as against Rs 2075.54 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2024.

For the full year,net profit reported to Rs 162.11 crore in the year ended March 2025 as against net loss of Rs 249.19 crore during the previous year ended March 2024. Sales rose 9.71% to Rs 8931.90 crore in the year ended March 2025 as against Rs 8141.54 crore during the previous year ended March 2024.

2191.572075.548931.908141.545.432.214.211.56214.21144.36697.17499.5171.72-56.04162.26-222.0472.56-68.47162.11-249.19

