Gujarat Alkalies & Chemicals reports consolidated net profit of Rs 8.82 crore in the March 2025 quarter

Last Updated : May 17 2025 | 9:06 AM IST
Sales rise 7.37% to Rs 1075.47 crore

Net profit of Gujarat Alkalies & Chemicals reported to Rs 8.82 crore in the quarter ended March 2025 as against net loss of Rs 46.19 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2024. Sales rose 7.37% to Rs 1075.47 crore in the quarter ended March 2025 as against Rs 1001.62 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2024.

For the full year,net loss reported to Rs 65.12 crore in the year ended March 2025 as against net loss of Rs 236.84 crore during the previous year ended March 2024. Sales rose 7.00% to Rs 4072.91 crore in the year ended March 2025 as against Rs 3806.63 crore during the previous year ended March 2024.

ParticularsQuarter EndedYear EndedMar. 2025Mar. 2024% Var.Mar. 2025Mar. 2024% Var.Sales1075.471001.62 7 4072.913806.63 7 OPM %9.410.39 -6.860.83 - PBDT107.43-5.64 LP 321.0876.93 317 PBT10.19-102.36 LP -71.22-300.48 76 NP8.82-46.19 LP -65.12-236.84 73

First Published: May 17 2025 | 7:36 AM IST

