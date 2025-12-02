Bharat Dynamics gains on securing additional defence orders worth Rs 2,462 cr

Bharat Dynamics (BDL) rose 1.17% to Rs 1,547.40 after the company announced that it has secured additional defence orders worth Rs 2,461.62 crore from the Indian Army since its last disclosure on 13 November 2025.The major contracts include Anti-Tank Guided Missiles (ATGMs) and Surface-to-Air Missiles (SAMs) under emergency procurement. The ATGM orders are scheduled to be executed over 42 months, while the SAM orders will be completed within 12 months.
The company also clarified that neither its promoters nor the promoter group has any interest in the awarding authority, and the transaction does not qualify as a related-party deal under regulatory norms.
Bharat Dynamics is engaged in the manufacturing of missiles and allied defense equipment. The company provides the majority of its goods and services to the Indian Armed Forces and the Government of India.
The companys standalone net profit jumped 76.2% to Rs 215.88 crore on an 114.2% surge in revenue from operations to Rs 1,147.08 crore in Q2 FY26 over Q2 FY24.
Powered by Capital Market - Live News
Disclaimer: No Business Standard Journalist was involved in creation of this content
You’ve reached your limit of {{free_limit}} free articles this month.
Subscribe now for unlimited access.
Already subscribed? Log inSubscribe to read the full story →
Smart Quarterly
₹900
3 Months
₹300/Month
Smart Essential
₹2,700
1 Year
₹225/Month
Super Saver
₹3,900
2 Years
₹162/Month
Renews automatically, cancel anytime
Here’s what’s included in our digital subscription plans
Exclusive premium stories online
Over 30 premium stories daily, handpicked by our editors
Complimentary Access to The New York Times
News, Games, Cooking, Audio, Wirecutter & The Athletic
Business Standard Epaper
Digital replica of our daily newspaper — with options to read, save, and share
Curated Newsletters
Insights on markets, finance, politics, tech, and more delivered to your inbox
Market Analysis & Investment Insights
In-depth market analysis & insights with access to The Smart Investor
Archives
Repository of articles and publications dating back to 1997
Ad-free Reading
Uninterrupted reading experience with no advertisements
Seamless Access Across All Devices
Access Business Standard across devices — mobile, tablet, or PC, via web or app