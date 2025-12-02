Home / Markets / Capital Market News / Bharat Dynamics gains on securing additional defence orders worth Rs 2,462 cr

Bharat Dynamics gains on securing additional defence orders worth Rs 2,462 cr

Last Updated : Dec 02 2025 | 10:31 AM IST
Bharat Dynamics (BDL) rose 1.17% to Rs 1,547.40 after the company announced that it has secured additional defence orders worth Rs 2,461.62 crore from the Indian Army since its last disclosure on 13 November 2025.

The major contracts include Anti-Tank Guided Missiles (ATGMs) and Surface-to-Air Missiles (SAMs) under emergency procurement. The ATGM orders are scheduled to be executed over 42 months, while the SAM orders will be completed within 12 months.

The company also clarified that neither its promoters nor the promoter group has any interest in the awarding authority, and the transaction does not qualify as a related-party deal under regulatory norms.

Bharat Dynamics is engaged in the manufacturing of missiles and allied defense equipment. The company provides the majority of its goods and services to the Indian Armed Forces and the Government of India.

The companys standalone net profit jumped 76.2% to Rs 215.88 crore on an 114.2% surge in revenue from operations to Rs 1,147.08 crore in Q2 FY26 over Q2 FY24.

First Published: Dec 02 2025 | 10:22 AM IST

